Fiji part of T20 World Cup Trophy Tour

[Photo: T20 World Cup]

For the first time in history, Fiji will host the T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.

Cricket Fiji has confirmed the trophy will be in the country tomorrow and Tuesday.

Former Black Caps captain and ICC Ambassador Ross Taylor is also part of the tour.

Students of Nadi Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College will be the first stop for the tour and Taylor will also get a chance to address the students.

Fiji was selected as one of the 13 countries to host the trophy in the lead up to the World Cup.

T20 cricket is the game’s shortest official format, making it the most popular with new fans and cricket countries like Fiji.

Our national team will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Pacific Qualifier for 2024 in Vanuatu next week.

It may be a minor sport in Fiji, but cricket is the second most popular sport globally.