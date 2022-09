The Fiji cricket team [Source: dailypost.vu]

Fiji went down to Vanuatu in its first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier earlier this afternoon.

Vanuatu won by 57 runs.

Vanuatu won the toss and batted first finishing 174 runs with a fall of five wickets at the end of the 20th over.

Fiji chased and fell short by 117 runs with a fall of nine wickets.

Fiji plays Cook Islands next at 10.30am tomorrow.