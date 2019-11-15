Fiji Cricket AGM postponed

The Fiji Cricket Annual General Meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM was scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

Fiji Cricket president Alex Konrote says they will align with the restrictions in place and is also waiting on the International Cricket Council directive on their next move.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can’t have our meeting with the social gathering restrictions and everything, our AGM will be postponed indefinitely. And all our development programs has been suspended as well for obvious reasons.”

Meanwhile Konrote says the ICC T20 Regional Qualifiers scheduled for July has been postponed.

The T20 regional features Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu all competing in the East-Asia Pacific A Qualifier.