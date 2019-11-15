Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Cricket

Fiji Cricket AGM postponed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 22, 2020 5:13 pm
The Fiji Cricket Annual General Meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [File Photo]

The Fiji Cricket Annual General Meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM was scheduled to be held at the end of this month.

Fiji Cricket president Alex Konrote says they will align with the restrictions in place and is also waiting on the International Cricket Council directive on their next move.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can’t have our meeting with the social gathering restrictions and everything, our AGM will be postponed indefinitely. And all our development programs has been suspended as well for obvious reasons.”

Meanwhile Konrote says the ICC T20 Regional Qualifiers scheduled for July has been postponed.

The T20 regional features Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu all competing in the East-Asia Pacific A Qualifier.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.