Full Coverage
Cricket

Fearless mindset for Ireland in T20 World Cup

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Ireland/Twitter]

Ireland bowler Mark Adair says his side will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with no fear.

This on top of their belief that they are capable of beating any team.

The Irish start their tournament against the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Article continues after advertisement

Every match will be crucial knowing there is little room for error if they are to make the ‘Super 12’ group stages.

Ranked 12th in the world, Ireland face the Dutch, Sri Lanka and Namibia this week in qualifying Group A needing a top-two finish to advance to the Super 12 stage, which begins on October 23rd.

The team completed preparations with consecutive warm-up wins over Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh.

Ireland faces the Netherlands tonight at 10.

You can watch the highlights of the Oman vs PNG match on FBC Sports at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm tomorrow.

