Cricket

Fairytale run continues for Namibia

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 5:06 am
[Source:T20 World Cup]

Namibia won its first Men’s T20 World Cup match this morning after holding their nerve to beat Scotland by four wickets in the final over.

Just like Scotland, Namibia is competing at this stage of a T20 World Cup for the first time, stuttered in their chase of 110 but sneaked home with five balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

They were 67-4 at one stage and their scoring ground to a halt as two more wickets fell late on, but JJ Smit hit an unbeaten 32 from 23 balls, sealing victory with a six-over point.

Scotland was left ruing a horror start as they limped to 109-8, largely thanks to Michael Leask’s 27-ball 44.

Humbled by Afghanistan in their opening game of the Super 12s, Scotland face New Zealand, India, and Pakistan in their remaining Group 2 fixtures.

Namibia had never won a World Cup match before this tournament but can now add this triumph to their historic victories against the Netherlands and Ireland which took them through the qualifying round.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

[Source:BBC Sport]

