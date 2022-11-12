England’s fastest bowler struggling with injury

Mark Wood [Source: BBC Sport]

England bowler Mark Wood is struggling to be fit for Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old missed their semi-final win over India with a right hip injury.

He has been the fastest bowler in the tournament and took nine wickets in four matches in the group stage as a crucial part of England’s attack.

Wood told the BBC that he tried his best to make the last game but he could not bowl at the intensity and speed required to play for England.

England will take on Pakistan in the final tomorrow at 8pm at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.