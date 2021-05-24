England women wins T20 series

England has won the final women’s Twenty20 international against New Zealand.

The side won by six wickets with only a ball to spare in to take a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a target of 145, captain Heather Knight top-scored with 42 in her 200th England appearance.

Article continues after advertisement

When she fell with seven balls left to set up a tight finish, England still needed seven from the final over.

But Sophia Dunkley held her nerve to hit the penultimate ball for four, to win the game and finish 22 not out.