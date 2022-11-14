England wins T20 World Cup title

[Photo Credit: T20/Twitter]
England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men’s T20 World Cup.
They are now double world champions having also won the 2010 title.
Ben Stokes used all his experience to score 52 from 49 balls just when his team needed it most.
Stokes registered an unbeaten half-century with brilliant performances with the ball from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.
