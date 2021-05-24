England wary of Bangladesh

The England cricket side is wary of Bangladesh ahead of its second Super 12 match tonight in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

The two sides have played against each other on many occasions but have never in a T20 match.

Head coach Jos Buttler says the Bangladesh team has a lot of experience in T20 cricket.

Buttler says they will have to try and plan for the opposition and to try and get their level of intensity where it needs to be.

A win for England will consolidate their place at the top of the Group 1 table and consign Bangladesh to the second-last spot.

If Bangladesh wins, there will be five teams on two points each.

[Source: T20 World Cup]