England Test tour in July agreed 'in principle'

Cricket West Indies has agreed “in principle” to July’s Test tour of England, but players and staff will take a 50 per cent pay cut.

Next week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to announce a revamped summer schedule.

England’s three-Test series against West Indies is set to start on 8 July.

The matches are to be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Old Trafford.

The series must first be approved by the UK government and the West Indies squad would have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival under current rules.