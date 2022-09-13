England seals 2-1 series win

[Source: England Cricket/Twitter]

England secured a series-clinching nine-wicket victory over South Africa.

It took only 25 minutes to hit the 33 runs they needed for victory on the fifth morning of the third and deciding Test.

Victory was earned in little more than two days of play after day one was washed out and day two cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It gives captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum a sixth win from seven Tests in their first summer in charge, a complete turnaround from England’s previous run of one win in 17.