England produce remarkable fightback to beat Australia

| @BBCWorld
September 5, 2020 6:24 am
The England cricket team players celebrate after beating Australia [Source: theguardian]

England pulled off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising to victory – needing just 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets remaining.

But the wicket of Steve Smith, one of two wickets to fall in Adil Rashid’s final over, sparked a collapse of 4-9 in 14 deliveries.

Article continues after advertisement

Ashton Agar was run out from the final ball of the penultimate over leaving the tourists needing 15 from the final six balls.

Marcus Stoinis hit a six from the second delivery of Tom Curran’s over but still needed five from the final ball. Curran perfectly executed a yorker to see England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England had earlier been grateful for 66 from Dawid Malan and 44 from Jos Buttler in their own underwhelming batting performance.

The second match is on Sunday.

