England not in a rush to include Stokes

England Cricket Head Coach Chris Silverwood says they are not in the rush in deciding Ben Stokes’ involvement in the T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Stokes has missed the Test series against India after announcing he would take an “indefinite break” from cricket for his mental wellbeing.

England will name their squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

The World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman runs from 17 October to 14 November.

England play their first game against West Indies on 23 October.

They could make changes to their squad after it is named, but are unlikely to do so unless there are injuries.

The squad for the Ashes series in Australia, which starts on 8 December, is expected to be named in late September.