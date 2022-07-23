England levels ODI series with South Africa

[Source: England Cricket/Twitter]

A thrilling bowling performance helped England level the one-day international series against South Africa with an emphatic 118-run win.

Defending 201 in 29 overs, a devastating new-ball burst reduced South Africa to 6-4 inside four overs before they were eventually bowled out for 83.

It was the fifth game in a row England failed to bat their overs and it felt like their total could lead to a third successive defeat for the first time since February 2016.

But instead they set up a series decider at Headingley on Monday.