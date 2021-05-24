Home

Cricket

England crumble to inspired India

| @BBCWorld
September 7, 2021 7:01 am
[Source: NDTV]

England’s batting disintegrated in the face of an inspired India, who won the fourth Test by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Set an unlikely 368 for victory or, more realistically, looking to bat out the fifth day, England were dismissed for 210 on a blameless pitch at the Kia Oval.

Haseeb Hameed made 63 before becoming the first of four wickets to fall for only six runs.



India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was sensational, reverse-swinging the ball at 90mph.

The delivery he produced to bowl Jonny Bairstow was near unplayable.

Bumrah ended with 2-27, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets apiece, and Umesh Yadav picked up the final three.

India need to avoid defeat in the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford, starting on Friday, to win a series in the UK for the first time since 2007.

