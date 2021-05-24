Home

Cricket

England Cricket Coach to miss fourth Ashes Test

| @BBCWorld
December 30, 2021 12:11 pm
England Cricket Head Coach Chris Silverwood [Source: BT]

England Cricket Head Coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after being forced to isolate for 10 days.

He must isolate after a family member as part of England’s touring party in Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

The fourth Ashes Test starts in Sydney next Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

England have recorded seven positive cases, three support staff and four family members, since a PCR testing regime began on Monday.

Silverwood and his family will have to isolate in Melbourne.

England will have a fourth round of PCR tests tomorrow before they fly to Sydney along with the Australian team on a chartered flight the following morning.

