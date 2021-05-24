England Cricket Coach to miss fourth Ashes Test

England Cricket Head Coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after being forced to isolate for 10 days.

He must isolate after a family member as part of England’s touring party in Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

The fourth Ashes Test starts in Sydney next Wednesday.

England have recorded seven positive cases, three support staff and four family members, since a PCR testing regime began on Monday.

Silverwood and his family will have to isolate in Melbourne.

England will have a fourth round of PCR tests tomorrow before they fly to Sydney along with the Australian team on a chartered flight the following morning.