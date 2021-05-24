Home

Cricket

England beats NZ in T20 World Cup warm-up match

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 10:18 am
Action from the England vs NZ warm up match [Source: England cricket/twitter]

England beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their final Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishmen begin their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on Sunday.

Elsewhere, India beat Australia by eight wickets in their warm-up match while Rassie van der Dussen made an unbeaten 101 as South Africa pulled off a six-wicket winagainst Pakistan.

Article continues after advertisement

West Indies were thrashed by Afghanistan,who posted a huge 189-5 from their 20 overs before dismantling the opposition top order to claim a 56-run win.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

