England beat India to make T20 World Cup final

It will be a Pakistan and England final at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia on Sunday.



This is after England stormed into the final with a sensational 10-wicket demolition of India at the Adelaide Oval last night.

Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales overcame a feverish India-supporting atmosphere and chased 169 without the loss of a wicket.

The pair romped home with a massive 24 balls to spare to set up a final against Pakistan and seal one of England’s greatest white-ball wins.

Despite Virat Kohli’s 50, England bowlers restricted India well until Hardik Pandya’s 63 from 33 balls powered his side to what had looked like a testing score.

However, Hales, recalled after more than three years gave England a rapid start and Buttler continued the onslaught.

Their stand of 170 is a record in a men’s T20 World Cup.

[Source:BBC Sport]