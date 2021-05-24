England aims to extend winning run

England will want to maintain its winning streak as they prepare to face Sri Lanka in the Super 12 round of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

They began their campaign against West Indies, followed by the matches against Bangladesh and Australia and have won all.

But Sri Lanka will be coming in thirsty for a win after having recorded two consecutive losses against Australia and South Africa.

They sit at number for in the group 1 points table.The two will face off tomorrow morning at 2am.

You can watch the T20 highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV.