Daunting task ahead for India

Afghanistan will fancy its chances against a struggling Indian side in their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash tomorrow.

Senior pacer Hamid Hassan says they are eyeing a semifinal spot on the back of an excellent run so far.

Afghanistan is in second place in Group 2 with four points while India is on the brink of league stage exit after back-to-back losses.

Article continues after advertisement

Hassan says the most important thing will be to put up a good total if they win the toss.

Afghanistan faces India tomorrow at 2am while at 10pm today, New Zealand clashes against Scotland.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.