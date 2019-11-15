Cricketers welcome COVID-19 provisions

Cricketers return to the pitch but this time with new rules and guidelines to follow.

In line with the new COVID-19 provisions or ‘return-to-play- protocols’ Cricket Fiji introduced new rules into the T10 Bash competition on Saturday.

These new rules included the ban on the use of saliva or sweat to shine the ball and cricketers required to stay 1.5 meters away from each other.

Cricket Fiji CEO Alex Konrote says the rules were welcomed and practiced by the participating teams.

“There’s no celebrating wickets. So if you take a wicket, we’ve discouraged everyone from getting into the middle of the field and high-fiving and to keep the game going, we just asked them to please no physical contact in celebration, stay where you are and blow kiss each other or whatever.”

The T10 Bash will continue this Saturday in Nadi and Lautoka