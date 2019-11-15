Cricket great Sangakkara questioned by police for match fixing claim

Cricket star and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara was questioned by police for hours last night.

This is after a former sports minister claimed the national team deliberately lost the 2011 Cricket World Cup final to India.

Sangakkara who captained Sri Lanka to the 2011 World Cup was the third high-profile official or player to be questioned over the past week.

Other who have been questioned were 2011 chief selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga.

In the 2011 final in Mumbai, Sri Lanka made 274-6 in 50 overs and India won by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Sangakkara resigned as captain saying he would be too old to play the next World Cup.

[Source: TVNZ]