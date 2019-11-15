Cricket Fiji to name young Under-19 national squad

Cricket Fiji will be naming team for the Under-19 national team consisting of players from ages of 16 to 18.

This is part of their long-term plan to build a formidable team for the 2022 East-Asia Pacific World Cup Qualifier.

Cricket Fiji chief executive Alex Konrote says as of now all competitions has been halted due to TC Yasa.

“The Under-19 will be in 2022 and the squad we will be naming will be 16 to 18 year old. That we will be looking to prepare them for the Under-19 as well. If things go right with the Covid-19 situation we will be back at it again early next year.”

Konrote adds local tournaments is expected to commence next month.