Cricket Fiji T10 competition starts in Moce

The Cricket Fiji Vakataukata T10 Tournament continues today in Moce Island, Lau.

Eight teams are part of the competition which started yesterday including three from Moce, two teams from Namuka and one each from Kabara, Oneata and Komo.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says all teams are being hosted in Moce.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at the results Moce 1 defeated Oneata with 3/84 runs while the visitors managed 4/66 runs in 10 overs.

Namuka Blues beat Komo Komo by four runs and Kabara beat Moce 2 just by two runs.

In another match, Moce 3 proved too strong for Namuka Red.

The Moce 3 side scored 3/79 and Namuka Red were all out in 7.3 overs with14 runs.



[Source: Cricket Fiji]