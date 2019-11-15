Cricket Fiji national squad advised to continue training

Cricket Fiji is going ahead with the selection of the national squads, despite all international tournament being cancelled.

The Association has put in place a program that will ensure that all four of the national teams are prepared for any upcoming competitions.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says these teams will go ahead with their training.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our aim is to get all three squads, four squad actually. The two Under-19 boys and girls and the men’s squads together in the next couple of months and to keep them training right throughout.”

Konrote adds they will be looking to pick a squad from every district to compete against each other.