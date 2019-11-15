Cricket Fiji mourns loss of Rika

Fiji has lost one of its faithful sports administrators.

Cricket Fiji is mourning the loss of Josefa Rika commonly known in the sporting fraternity as ‘Joe’.

Rika who was a former national rep passed away on Monday aged 33.

He held the position of Cricket Fiji High-Performance Manager until his passing and has been at the forefront of cricket’s development in the country.

Former national cricket coach Joeli Mateyawa who is now the Senior Development Officer coached and played with Rika.

Mateyawa says Cricket Fiji will surely miss him.

“The most thing we miss about Joe is his hospitality and friendship on the ground and we talk about cricket he admires the elders who have been playing cricket most of the time”.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says Rika’s loss will not only be felt by Fiji but the East Asia Pacific region as well.

“Joe spent a considerable amount of time supporting the East Asia Pacific region so the work that he has done in Fiji has trickled down to other countries as well and he is well known in the East Asia Pacific region especially in the International Cricket Council”.

Rika made his debut for Fiji 2006 when he was but he played for the national under 20 side aged 13.

Beginning in 2010, Rika captained Fiji in several international tournaments, and also worked for Cricket Fiji in coaching and development roles.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow.