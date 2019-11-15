Cricket Fiji begins preparation for World Cup qualifier

Cricket Fiji is rounding the pitch scouting cricketers for the national squad ahead of the men’s World Cup qualifier.

The qualifier was scheduled to be held this year but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cricket Council will make a decision in August on whether the event will still take place this year or postponed to 2021.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says despite the uncertainty, preparations for the event will still go ahead.

“Whatever they decide, our preparation will continue as normal. We are hoping to have a squad after this in Suva, all over Fiji and they will train in their different divisions and we’ll bring them together in October to finalize a squad.”

Konrote adds the T-10 Bash will allow them to identify players for the national squad.

The T10 continues on Saturday in Nadi and Lautoka.