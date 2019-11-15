Cricket Fiji Association Challenge Cup underway

The Inaugural Cricket Fiji Association Challenge Cup is underway at Albert Park in Suva.

Twelve associations from around country will be competing over the next two weeks to become the first winner of the Association Cup.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote believes the competition will intensify over the next couple of days.

“They’ve all come very well prepared and right now it is still very open. Even though Suva and Moce are the best teams on paper anything can happen this week.”

The winner of the Cup will host the challenge next year.