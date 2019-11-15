Cricket Fiji 2021 international matches still on the books

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 16, 2020 4:47 pm

Cricket Fiji’s international test matches scheduled for 2021 are still on the books.

This has been confirmed by Cricket Fiji chief executive Alex Konrote who says that overseas test matches are still on the table.

These international matches includes the Under19 East/Asia Pacific World Cup Qualifiers and the Women’s qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote says at the moment they are working on introducing the International Cricket Council’s new game approach to local competitions.

“Everything for next year, 2021 is on schedule. Hopefully by then the travelling restrictions will be lifted but everything is now, cricket during COVID is all about new approach that ICC has been getting us to think about.”

This new approach includes the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and re-introduced non-neutral umpires for bilateral series.

