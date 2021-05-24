Cricket charity event raises $16,000

British Deputy High Commissioner Paul Welsh and his wife Jess Welsh organized a cricket charity event to raise funds for a colposcope machine for the Fiji Cancer Society.

The event which featured seven corporate companies and embassies managed to hit the target of $16,000.

A colposcope is a microscope that examines for warning signs of cervical cancer and Fiji currently only has one.

The Welsh family took it upon themselves to help purchase this machine to help save the lives of Fijian women who suffer from this deadly sickness.

Welsh says a lot of differences will be made through raising funds to fight cancer.

“We’ll have it delivered in January and start using it. We’ll also pay for training and awareness raising as well and I’m absolutely confident that the arrival of this equipment will lead to the saving of many women’s lives in Fiji.”

Welsh adds they will be making the cricket tournament an annual event.

Teams from the diplomatic missions of the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United States and the United Nations were also part of the cricket tournament.