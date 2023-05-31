Cricket aims for World Cup

The Cricket Fiji Under-19 team is counting down the days until they travel to Darwin, Australia to represent the country in the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier.

Fiji will be playing with teams from Papua New Guinea, Japan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vanuatu and Samoa.

Fiji had a chance to play two rounds of warm-up matches against Hong Kong last week to give them a feel of international-level cricket.

Coach Iniasi Cakacaka says even though most of the players are new, it will not redirect their focus on trying to win the tournament.

“Our main goal going to this competition is to win because that means we will then qualify. Well, we’re going to have to work hard because we have strong teams in the competition. We will try our best to win because most of these players will be getting exposure for the first time.”

Cakacaka says that they are still working on a few areas before they fly out of the country this Saturday.

The competition will be on from the 12th to the 21st of June.

Meanwhile, Cricket Fiji also embarked on a new journey today as they launched their website.