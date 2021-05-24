COVID scare in Pakistan team ahead of T20 semi-final

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missed the team’s training session today after displaying symptoms of a mild flu, a day before the ICC T20 Men’s semi-final with Australia.

Both players were tested for COVID-19 and both tested negative.

A routine testing will be conducted in the team as part of the ICC’s policy to encourage teams to test as often as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

The pair woke up with what an official described as “light flu and low fever” and were initially advised to delay training.

Pakistan are not overly concerned at the moment about their participation in tomorrow’s game.

Rizwan and Malik have been key performers in Pakistan’s unbeaten run to the semi-final and losing either of them would be the first, real blow they have suffered in this campaign.

Pakistan will face Australia tomorrow at 2am.

You can catch the highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channel.