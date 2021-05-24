Confident Dutch outfit aim for Super 12

The Netherlands will head to tonight’s match against Ireland with a lot of confidence.

This as the Dutch have won seven of their 12 T20 internationals against Ireland.

Netherlands also came out victors in their recent One Day Internationals.

But, front-line fast bowler, Paul van Meekeren says they will need to work even harder leaving no margin for errors if they are to make the Super 12 group stages.

Netherlands takes on Ireland at 10pm tonight.

You can watch the highlights of the Oman vs PNG match on FBC Sports at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm tomorrow.