Collingwood is England Cricket interim coach

Former English cricketer, Paul Collingwood has been appointed as England’s interim men’s head coach.

He will be in charge for the three-match Test series against West Indies in March.

Chris Silverwood left his role as head coach last week following England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Former all-rounder Collingwood took charge of England’s 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in the Caribbean last month.

The Test squad is set to be announced tomorrow.

The first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua starts on March 8th.

[Source: BBC Sport]