Coach training underway for Cricketers

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji is holding its first ever International Cricket Council Coach Tutor training for the East Asia Pacific Region.

With the help of members of the ICC, the training is part of the ICC Training and Education Framework.

The global framework is aimed at supporting the EAP countries develop their own trained workforce; who are equipped and accredited to deliver relevant courses and accredit their participants.

The training is facilitated by three master educators from the ICC, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

All tutors who successfully complete the training program will be recognized as ICC Tutors and will be ready to deliver the ICC Level 1 Coach Course in their own country.

The 24 tutors in training are representatives from Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Fiji Cricket Associations.

The training continues today.