Cricket

Clean sweep for India

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 28, 2022 3:13 am

Clinical India cruised to a comfortable 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final T20I in Dharamsala last night.

The win completes India’s 3-0 series sweep with its 12th consecutive win after beating Sri Lanka in the T20I competition.

Shreyas Iyer scored a responsible unbeaten 73 off 45 balls while Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj showed serious pace and skill in helpful conditions to blow away Sri Lanka’s top order.

There was no coming back from 29 for 4 – even after an unbeaten 38-ball 74 from Dasun Shanaka that transcended the circumstances.

No Sri Lanka batter other than Shanaka (194.73) managed to score at even a run a ball.

