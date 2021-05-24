Home

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings secures fourth title

Talei Matairakula
October 16, 2021 7:13 am

Chennai Super Kings have been crowned Indian Premier League champions for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

Faf du Plessis hit a terrific 86 off 59 balls and Moeen Ali scored a 20-ball 37 as Chennai posted 192-3 from 20 overs.

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hit half-centuries before Kolkata collapsed, losing eight wickets for 34 runs in Dubai.



Meanwhile, FBC Sports Channel and FBC TV will air daily highlights of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament starts tomorrow with Oman and Papua New Guinea kicking off round 1 of the competition.

The FBC Sports Channel will air Daily highlights at 8pm while FBC TV will air it at 2.30pm the next day.

[Source: BBC Sport]

