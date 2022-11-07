Changes expected in India line-up

[Photo Credit: T20/ Twitter]

India will be making changes to its side in the upcoming cut-throat semi-final against England on Thursday.

India coach Rahul Dravid says there will need to be a few switches to ensure they win against a strong English counterpart.

India will travel to Adelaide to play Jos Buttler’s side and Dravid says he will choose an XI for that match that he believes will suit the conditions.

That could mean a first appearance at the tournament for experienced leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, with the Adelaide Oval pitch generally one that suits the slower bowlers

Experienced wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik could also earn a recall to replace Rishabh Pant, with Dravid revealing he won’t make a call on his final XI until he has seen the pitch presented in Adelaide.

India will face England on Thursday at 8 pm.