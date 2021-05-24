Blow for England ahead of T20 semi-final

England will be without bowler Tymal Mills in the semi-final clash New Zealand on Thursday.

Mills has ruled out of the tournament due to a strain on his right leg thigh.

In their official statement, the England Cricket Board said Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 WC Super 12s match against Sri Lanka last week.

Results of the scan revealed the extent of the injury.

He will be replaced by another left-arm seamer Reece Topley in the 15-man squad.

They could also be without opener Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury in their loss to South Africa last Saturday.

The Black Caps will face England at 2am on Thursday in the first semifinal while Pakistan and Australia clash at the same time on Friday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.