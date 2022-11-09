Black Caps work on biggest upset

[Source: cricket.com.au]

New Zealand have set their sights on the T20 World Cup title as they try to join England in denying a dream final between India and Pakistan.

The Netherlands’ shock defeat of South Africa on Sunday has opened the door for the prospect of the biggest World Cup final in history, with India and Pakistan in separate semi-finals.

The two have not met in a final since the first T20 tournament in 2007, but regularly sell out matches when they clash at World Cups with no bilateral series between the two cricket-mad nations.

Article continues after advertisement

If Pakistan were to beat the Black Caps tonight and India defeat England in their semi-final tomorrow, its likely Sunday’s final would be the most-watched cricket match in history.