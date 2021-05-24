Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|
Full Coverage

Cricket

Black Caps out for a win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 5, 2021 3:11 pm

Firm favorites New Zealand is an inch closer to the semi-finals, but first they must go up against a struggling Namibia side in the ICC T20 World Cup tonight.

The Kane Williamson coached side lost its opening match to Pakistan but bounced back with victories against India and Scotland, keeping themselves in the hunt for the last four.

Meanwhile, Namibia lost their last encounter to Pakistan.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kiwis are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semifinal spot.

Despite a fine performance against India, New Zealand’s bowling has been patchy, an area which they would like to improve upon.

The Black Caps will take on Namibia tonight at 10.

You can catch the highlights of the T20 matches on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.