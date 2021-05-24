Black Caps out for a win

Firm favorites New Zealand is an inch closer to the semi-finals, but first they must go up against a struggling Namibia side in the ICC T20 World Cup tonight.

The Kane Williamson coached side lost its opening match to Pakistan but bounced back with victories against India and Scotland, keeping themselves in the hunt for the last four.

Meanwhile, Namibia lost their last encounter to Pakistan.

The Kiwis are currently placed third with four points and a win against Namibia will take them closer to the second semifinal spot.

Despite a fine performance against India, New Zealand’s bowling has been patchy, an area which they would like to improve upon.

The Black Caps will take on Namibia tonight at 10.

You can catch the highlights of the T20 matches on FBC Sports and FBC TV.