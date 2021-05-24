Home

Cricket

Black Caps star to miss final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 12, 2021 12:19 pm
Devon Conway

The Black Caps has suffered a major blow ahead of Monday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia after wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway being ruled out with a broken hand.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealed Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed during Thursday’s semifinal win over England.

The X-ray confirmed a break to his right hand fifth metacarpal.

Tim Seifert shapes as the most likely replacement against Australia, who beat Pakistan on Friday to book their place in the decider.

