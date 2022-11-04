Black Caps fate to be decided in T20 match

[Source: Black Caps/ Facebook]

The Black Caps will need a win against Ireland this afternoon to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Captain Kane Williamson’s slow scoring rate has come under fire following his side’s loss to England on Tuesday

Ireland is out of semifinal contention but will be hoping to cause an upset against the New Zealanders.

New Zealand faces Ireland at 4 pm today.

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

[Source: stuff.com]