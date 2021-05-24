Black Caps aware of England threat

New Zealand knows England will be a different team altogether in tomorrow’s Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

There has been a rivalry building between the two teams that started with the 2016 T20 World Cup, where England beat New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The two teams then met on the biggest ODI stage in cricket, the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, where England emerged victorious by the skin of their teeth in a Super Over to lift the coveted trophy.

In the shortest form, however, it is all even, both teams have three wins against each other since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson says te evolution of the England side, has been significant over a number of years.

The Black Caps will face England at 2am tomorrow in the first semifinal while Pakistan and Australia clash at the same time on Friday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.