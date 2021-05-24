Black Caps after another cricket title

The Black Caps could add another illustrious title to its records but it won’t affect their status in the T20 ranking.

The side is the holder of the World Test Championship mace, the number one test ranking and tops the One Day International standings.

But, even if they beat Australia in the T20 World Cup on Monday, the Black Caps won’t progress to the number one position which is occupied by England who were bowled out in the semi-finals.

Player of the Match @dazmitchell47 was full of praise for his teammates in last night’s chase effort against England in Abu Dhabi including a special moment with childhood friend Mitch Santner. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/s0cYqrJbuw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 11, 2021

Either Australia or New Zealand will walk away with US$1.6M while the runner-up will settles for US$800,000.

The two teams clash at 2am on Monday.

You can watch the T20 highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.