Ben Stokes & Ben Foakes hit centuries at Old Trafford

Sublime centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes gave England complete control of the second Test against South Africa after two days.

Stokes’ first hundred as captain and wicketkeeper Foakes’ first at home took England to 415-9 declared, a first-innings lead of 264.

South Africa battled to 23-0 by the close, 241 behind.

Stokes and Foakes came together at 147-5 with England four runs adrift after Anrich Nortje removed Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.

Their sixth-wicket stand of 173 has left England primed to level the series at 1-1 with one match to play.

Both men overturned lbw decisions, while Stokes was dropped on 92 before falling for 103.

Foakes was not out on 113 when England’s declaration gave South Africa nine overs to survive in the evening sunshine.

Although openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee came through, the Proteas face a huge task to even drag this contest into the fourth day.

[Source: BBC News]