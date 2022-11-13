Bees stun reigning EPL champs

[Source: Brentford FC/Twitter]

Ivan Toney responded to being overlooked for England’s World Cup squad by delivering a match-winning two-goal performance for Brentford.

The Bees stun Premier League defending champion Manchester City 2-1 this morning.

Toney missed out on a place in Qatar but demonstrated his vital importance to Brentford with an outstanding all-round display that propelled the Bees to take all three points with a 98th-minute winner.

In other matches, Bournemouth defeated Everton 3-0, Liverpool beat Southampton 3-1, Nottingham Forest overcame Crystal Palace 1-0, Tottenham edged Leeds 4-3, Leicester hammer West Ham 2-0 and Newcastle upset Chelsea 1-0.