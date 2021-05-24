Bangladesh star ruled out

Bangladesh will miss one of their star players tomorrow when they face South African in the T20 World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Shakib, the top all-rounder in the men’s T20 rankings, suffered the injury during Bangladesh’s defeat to the West Indies on Saturday.

Bangladesh is at the bottom of Group 1 and facing elimination having lost their opening three matches.

They face South Africa tomorrow before finishing their campaign against Australia on Friday.

In another game tomorrow, England faces Sri Lanka at 2am.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.