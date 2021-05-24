Bangladesh secures crucial win

Bangladesh have defeated Oman by 26 runs in their second match of the T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground this morning.

This was a must-win game for Group B favorites Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament.

The win means that Scotland will have to defeat Oman on Friday in order to gain a spot in the Super 12.

Jatinder Singh top-scored for Oman with his 40 runs