Bangladesh secures crucial win

Bangladesh have defeated Oman by 26 runs in their second match of the T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground this morning.
This was a must-win game for Group B favorites Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament.
The win means that Scotland will have to defeat Oman on Friday in order to gain a spot in the Super 12.
Jatinder Singh top-scored for Oman with his 40 runs
