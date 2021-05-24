Home

Cricket

Bangladesh books Super12 spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:19 am

Bangladesh is the first team from Group B to seal its place in the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Oman.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan starred for the side as they defeated Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

Having posted a challenging 181/7, Bangladesh bowled PNG out for 97.

Article continues after advertisement

The 84-run win is their biggest ever runs in any T20 international which also boosts their net run.

Hasan, who made an important 46, ripped through the PNG line-up with four wickets.

Mahmud Ullah struck a 27-ball half-century and the middle order added 68 runs in the last five overs.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 Cricket World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

